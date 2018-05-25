VIDEO: Shocking moment woman stamps on man's head in Doncaster town centre street brawl

This is the shocking moment a woman stamped on a man's head in a violent street brawl in broad daylight in Doncaster town centre.

WARNING: VIDEO CONTAINS CONTENT SOME VIEWERS MAY FIND UPSETTING

The brawl was captured on camera.

The pair were filmed fighting in a rubbish-strewn alleyway yesterday - and in the clip the woman can be brutally seen stamping on the man's already bloodied and battered face.

The dark-haired woman, dressed in a black vest top, soiled jeans and black heeled boots, wrestles the man to the ground and as he crashes back against a door to the floor, she begins stamping on his head and body.

In the clip, she is seen clutching a can of gas lighter refill while more cans of the substance -popular with solvent abusers - litter the floor among old road cones and dustbins.

She also appears to spit at the man, dressed in a dark jumper and jeans and with dried blood caked on his face, as he lies prone on the floor.

The pair can be heard screaming and swearing during the fracas which took place in Union Street near to the Corner Pin pub.

A woman who witnessed the incident said: "I saw her drinking and sniffing gas. She had kicked him in the head and basically bashed him."

She contacted the police after witnessing the ugly scenes.

We have contacted South Yorkshire Police for comment.