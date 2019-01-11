VIDEO: Shocking moment van smashes into Sheffield jewellers in attempted ram raid

This is the shocking moment a van smashed into the window of a Sheffield jewellers in an attempted ram raid.

Police today released CCTV footage showing the unsuccessful smash-and-grab at The Chapel Jewellers on London Road in Heeley.

The van smashes into the window of the jewellery store on London Road, in Heeley, Sheffield

A woman can be seen leaving the store or a neighbouring property before the stolen white Toyota panel van ploughs into the front window not once but twice.

The front of the shop then appears to fill with smoke as the shutters come down, and a man is seen running from the van in a southerly direction towards Chesterfield Road.

Two men on a moped are also believed to be connected to the attempted raid, which happened on Wednesday, just after 3.10pm.

The Star reported that day how the store’s owner Tracy Thackray-Howitt, a regular on ITV antiques show Dickinson’s Real Deal, bravely thwarted the would-be thieves by standing in their way before they fled.

Nobody was hurt in the incident.

The van which was used had been reported as being stolen from Rotherham on Tuesday, December 4.

Detective Constable Victoria Kenny, investigating, said: “Nothing was taken from the store and the man driving the van left on foot shortly after the collision.

“Two men, travelling on a moped, were also in the area at the time and they left the area at around the same time as the man driving the van did, heading towards Heeley.

“Thankfully, no one was injured in the incident. As our enquiries continue in to this incident, I’d like to ask anyone who saw what happened, or who saw the van or the moped prior to the collision occurring, to get in touch with us.

“If you can help, please call 101, quoting incident number 461 of January 9. You can also speak to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.”