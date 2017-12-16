VIDEO: Shocking footage of drunk passengers released after 262 alcohol-related delays reported at Doncaster Railway Station

More than 260 alcohol-related delays have been reported at Doncaster Railways Station in the last five years, new figures reveal.

The station has the seventh highest number of service delays resulting from alcohol-related incidents between 2012/13 and 2017/18, according to Network Rail.

Figures show 262 alcohol-related delays were reported in Doncaster.

Birmingham New Street tops the list with 452.

Network Rail released the figures as part of its festive safety campaign across England, Wales and Scotland called Keep a Clear Head.

The organisation said 7,419 alcohol-related incidents were reported on the rail network in 2016-17, with 16 per cent in 'the festive period' between November 24, 2016 and January 2, 2017.

The stations with the most alcohol-related service delays

The organisation has released a video of inebriated people falling on to tracks, as part of a warning to passengers to take care.

Dangers include ignoring level crossing warnings, trips and slips on platforms, station stairs and escalators and straying onto tracks.

According to British Transport Police, there is also a rise in violence at many of the busiest railway stations over the festive season, much of which is caused by excess alcohol.

Head of public and passenger safety at Network Rail, Allan Spence, said: "Though trains are the safest way to get around, passengers and people living near the railway must always remember that it can be a dangerous place.

"That’s why we’re reminding the public to remain alert to those dangers whilst they’re having fun over the festive season.

"Taking a short cut across the tracks, chancing it at level crossings or tripping at the platform edge can, at best cause delays to your journey; at worse it can result in serious harm.

"Enjoy yourself but don’t let alcohol stop you or your fellow passengers from getting to where you need to be – keep a clear head."