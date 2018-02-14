VIDEO: Sheffield woman stages protest on neighbour's roof over dispute with council contractors

A Sheffield woman has staged a protest on her neighbour's roof following a standoff with council contractors

Tina Bradburn, aged 55, of Jessamine Road on the Flower estate, has claimed council contractors have failed to rectify damage workers did to her attic.

Ms Bradburn said the scaled protest was a 'last resort' and took the drastic action claiming she had not seen new specifications for work on her neighbour's flat roof.

Workmen turned up carry on work but were later met by mum of one Tina who got her ladders and clambered onto the structure with a fold-up chair.

Workers contacted the police and officers arrived to mediate the situation.

"All I'm asking is they rectify the damage they caused and not to damage anything else. I just want it putting back to what it was before," Tina said.

"I asked to see the new specifications and a workman on the phone said they had already started on my neighbour's flat roof so I rushed home.

"The whole thing was a last resort. They need to be held to account - I've had no end of stress about it, it's been hell."

Tina, a private homeowner living between two council-owned properties, has said the saga has been ongoing for just over a year.

Council workers have been carrying out renovation works on properties in the area.

Tina claims the council workers did actually fix some of the problems but covered up debris by installing extra insulation.

Tina disputes they were satisfied with the work - the council said they signed a document to say they were.

A Sheffield Council spokesman said: “We have spoken to the owner and she has informed us of the issues that still need to be resolved. We were previously unaware of these because we had a signed letter to say the owner was satisfied with the work.

“Her subsequent complaints had been made to our contractors and we were unaware of her current position

“We have informed the occupant that we will be sending one of our surveyors to see her tomorrow, to deal with any outstanding issues and any possible claims

for compensation.

“Before our team returned on Monday, to complete the roof replacement, we signed a legal agreement with the owners legal representative, which allows us to finish the improvements to the council owned properties that adjoin her home."