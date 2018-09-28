VIDEO: Sheffield United fan’s amazing Greasy Chip Butty Song tattoo

A Sheffield United fan has left no doubt where his allegiances lie – and, believe it or not, this is the work of an apprentice tattoo artist.

The colourful creation contains all the elements of the Blades’ famous Greasy Chip Butty Song, from the Magnet and packet of Woodbines to the eponymous carb-laden feast.

The Greasy Chip Butty Song tattoo created by Roy Palmer for a Sheffield United superfan

It was inked by Roy Palmer at the Skin Candii tattoo parlour in Woodhouse, where he works as an apprentice.

Remarkably, the 37-year-old father-of-five, who lives down the road from the parlour, has only been learning the craft for a year.

He was taken on after his proud partner Natalie took along some of his impressive artwork to show the owner Ben Smalley when she was getting a tattoo there.

Roy Palmer outside the Skin Candii tattoo parlour in Woodhouse, where he works as an apprentice

He spends his time between jobs practising on his own legs or on pig skins, to perfect his art, but demand for his talents has been growing as word spreads about his football-inspired designs.

“A mate got me to do one for him and after I posted it on Twitter I started getting more requests,” said the Blades fan.

“It’s mostly been Blades tattoos, because that’s what I started with, but I've done Owls ones too.”

Some of Roy's other creations

Roy said his latest creation took him about eight hours, spread over four sessions, to complete.

His latest job is a big change from his last one as a marble mason, which he had been doing since the age of 16 before giving it up to spend more time caring for Natalie, who has epilepsy.

But he is enjoying the new career and, despite the impressive work he has been sharing, modestly claims he is still learning his craft.

He added that the fan now sporting the chip butty tattoo, who should be easy to spot in the stands at Bramall Lane, was ‘very happy’.