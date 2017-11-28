VIDEO: Sheffield shop targeted by robbers held up AGAIN

A Sheffield shop targeted by robbers has been held up again - for the fifth time.

Yesterday afternoon, a man armed with a baseball bat struck at Ironbridge Convenience Store on Retford Road Woodhouse Mill, and escaped with cash and cigarettes.

A police hunt is underway for a robber after a shop raid

The shop assistant in the store at the time is so fed up with the repeated armed robberies she has quit her job, according to her family.

On Friday, October 20, a man armed with a gun held up the same shop and again stole cash and cigarettes.

One week earlier, a man armed with a golf club escaped with cash and cigarettes after threatening staff.

Last Christmas, three men who arrived at the shop on mopeds raided the store after threatening staff with a machete; and a year earlier, a man walked in with a hammer.

A South Yorkshire Police spokeswoman said officers want to hear from witnesses or anyone who knows the robber.

He is white and wore a dark, hooded top and had a scarf covering his face during yesterday's raid.

The police spokeswoman said: "Officers investigating a reported robbery on Retford Road yesterday are appealing for witnesses.

"At around 2pm it was reported that a man armed with a baseball bat had entered a convenience store on Retford Road, Sheffield, and made demands for cash.

"A quantity of cash and cigarettes were taken during in the incident.

"No one was hurt in the incident, however members of staff were left incredibly shaken by what had happened.

"An investigation has been launched into the incident and officers have been working to speak to witnesses, review CCTV and gather forensic evidence."

Call South Yorkshire Police on 101 quoting incident number 501 of November 27.

Information can also be passed to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.