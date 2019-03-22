VIDEO: Sheffield's JuJu Club returning with live world music at Crookes Social Club

Sheffeld's famed JuJu Club live world music night is set to return in its original home at Crookes Social Club.

Papa Al, aka Alan Deadman, who was behind the original nights more than 30 years ago, has dusted off the JuJu Club banner and booked the huge dance floor for a charity fundraiser night on Friday, May 3.

It will feature two bands - Onipa and Captain Avery and The Cosmic Triceratops of Intergalactic Peace - who inspired him to bring back the JuJu Club.

BUY TICKETS: Tickets are £7.50, booking fees may apply, with all profits from the gig going to International Needs, a Ghanaian charity - buy at www.eventbrite.co.uk and tickets.partyforthepeople.org

VIDEO: Watch this short video introducing Onipa - CLICK HERE.

He saw the two bands playing live in the city last year and decided it was time for a club comeback, with those two bands perfect for the bill.

Kweku Ouf Ghana's new act ONIPA, hotly tipped for the future and already establishing a global following, will headline the event.

It is the latest creation of Kweku Sachey, universally know as KOG, and Tom Excell, the man behind the highly successful Leeds band Nubiyan Twist.

They had just put out their first single, Open My Eyes, last September, and were playing their first gig in in Sheffield when he saw them in the unlikely setting of Workstation Reception.

The place went wild. Papa Al said it was as though an uncontrollable dancing fever had taken them over. He was one of the first infected, saying it was the most exciting band he had seen in years.

He was also taken by Captain Avery and The Cosmic Triceratops of Intergalactic Peace, described as psychedelic space miscreants with a fantastic back story of stranded space travel, who were launching their first album, Mutant Disco, in Cafe Deli.

Onipa at the JuJu Club

Now both bands will come together for the JuJu Club gig on May 3.

The event is also a fund raiser for a charity in Ghana, called International Needs.

The JuJu Club was devoted to promoting live world music bands, with the emphasis on high energy danceability and lasted for seven years.

It not only put on memorable music nights, it also helped to get the Social Club to change its old-fashioned rules in order to give women equal rights - before this club night, women were only allowed into the club as 'guests' of male members.

Gig Details:

Date: Friday, May 3, 2019.

Venue: Crookes Social Club, Mulehouse Road, Sheffield S10 1TD

Tickets: £7.50 from Airy Fairy (London Rd), Balance (Division St), or online from Event Brite and Party For The People.

Doors: 9.00 pm to 1.00am.

Facebook event details - CLICK HERE