VIDEO: Sheffield leisure centre set for ‘overhaul’ after wall found crawling with flies

The boss of a Sheffield leisure centre has promised an ‘overhaul’ after shocking footage emerged showing a wall crawling with flies.

The manager of Hillsborough Leisure Centre admitted standards had fallen ‘well below’ what they should be, following a raft of complaints about ‘filthy’ conditions in the complex’s swimming pool changing area.

He said a deep clean was carried out after a video showing a wall teeming with what appear to be drain flies, which breed in standing water, was shared online last week - and he told customers to expect improvements in coming months.

A string of damning reviews had appeared on the Facebook page of the centre, which is sun by SIV, since August.

Users complained about cracked tiles ingrained with grime, foul-smelling toilets and ‘filthy’ shower cubicles, while some described a CCTV camera overlooking the changing area as an invasion of swimmers’ privacy.

Jane Gibbs branded the changing area and toilets ‘filthy’, Lindsey Barber called it ‘mucky’ and Fiona Coleman complained about dirty lockers and litter.

But it was the video and photos of the flies, shared via Facebook to universal disgust, which eventually prompted action from those in charge.

The man who shared them, who asked to remain anonymous, said: “I would normally never go against any leisure centre or club but this is unbelievable and totally unacceptable.”

Debbie Goodwin told The Star how she had been similarly horrified by conditions when she visited last month.

“The changing facilities were absolutely filthy, and you expect better when you’re paying £7.75 for a swim,” she said.

“I've been going there for years but I won't be going back any time soon.”

The centre’s general manager, Steve Culf, said: “Clearly our standards had fallen well below where they should be, and we are sorry that we didn’t provide the level of cleanliness in this area that we, and our customers, expect. As soon as this was brought to our attention we instigated a full deep clean of the area, addressing all the issues raised.

“Hillsborough Leisure Centre is now almost 30 years old, with areas of the building in need of refurbishment. Customers will be seeing improvements to the facilities over the next few months and we are working with key partners to put in place significant improvements to give the centre an overhaul.”