VIDEO: Sheffield-born Michael Palin reveals what North Korea was like after visit 

Sheffield-born entertainer Michael Palin CBE has described visiting the secretive state of North Korea as 'the most revealing journey of my life.'

The 75-year-old globetrotter, who is from Ranmoor, visited the country for his new Channel 5 two-part series 'Michael Palin in North Korea'.

Michael Palin.

In the first episode, aired last Thursday, the former Monty Python star said: “This will be the most revealing journey of my life.

“For somewhere that is so often in the forefront of the news, it remains a complete mystery to most of us.

“That we were able to travel across the country and get some sense of everyday life of was enormously exciting.

“The visit was an eye-opener for me, and I’m sure it will be the same for others.

“In all my travels around the world I have never had the same sense of fascination and revelation on this journey to North Korea.”

The documentary programme will see the star traverse more than 1, 300 miles in an effort to go “beyond the politics” and discover more about what has been described as the world’s most secretive nation.