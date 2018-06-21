VIDEO: Second major fire erupts close to Doncaster town centre, minutes after another huge blaze

Doncaster has suffered two huge blazes near to the town centre in the space of an hour this morning after a caravan fire sent huge plumes of black smoke into the sky

Fire crews were called to an incident in Don Street at 11am - less than an hour after being called out to a major incident in Marshgate less than a mile away.

The fire rages in Don Street. (Photo: Pat Queen).

The video footage, taken by local butcher Pat Queen, shows a huge plume of black smoke rising from behind the Spice and Ice restaurant on Wheatley Hall Road after a caravan erupted in flames. The flames spread to a nearby house.

A South Yorkshire Fire Service spokesman said that three engines had been called to the blaze in Don Street at 11am and that the fire was now out and crews were damping down.

The incident came after an earlier incident just a short distance away with crews tackling a scrapyard fire in Marshgate.

Firefighters from Doncaster Central, Edlington and Adwick stations were called to tackle the fire just after 10am this morning and crews are now damping down at that scene too.

There is no suggestion the two incidents are linked.