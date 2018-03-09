VIDEO: Residents' shock after Sheffield father-of-three is stabbed to death

Residents have expressed their shock after a father-of-three was stabbed to death in broad daylight in their community.

The 22-year-old man – named locally as Jarvin Blake – was knifed during an attack in Burngreave yesterday afternoon.

Jarvin Blake.

Police said it is believed a car pulled up and an unknown number of people got out before chasing Jarvin and his friend down the street and stabbing them.

The attackers then fled the scene and are still at large.

People who live nearby expressed their sadness over the death of the young father.

Lloyd Edwards, aged 90, who has lived in the area for 35 years, said: “I saw all the police and the ambulance at the scene but didn't see the attack.

The scene of the murder.

“We have vandalism and groups of people on the street, but I've not heard of anything as serious as this. It makes me feel on edge."

Jaivos Peter, aged 44, added: "It is very sad. I have lived here for three years and the area is normally quiet. I'm in shock."

A woman who has lived close to the scene of the attack in Brackley Street for more than 10 years added: "I came home from work and saw all of the police at the scene. I just wondered what had happened then I saw on the news about the stabbing.

"The area is generally quiet but every now and again it flares up like this.

Chief superintendent Stuart Barton.

"It's awful a young father dying like that."

The incident happened in Brackley Street at the junction with Catherine Street at about 3.20pm yesterday.

The victim has not been formally identified by police but friends have named him online with many saying he will be 'loved and missed.'

He suffered stab wounds to his upper body and was rushed to hospital after the attack but could not be saved.

Another man - aged 23 and a friend of Jarvin - was also stabbed and is still in hospital today described as being in a serious but stable condition.

Police are now appealing directly for those responsible to turn themselves in.

At a press conference at South Yorkshire Police's headquarters today, chief superintendent Stuart Barton said: “To the people who did this you have got to come forward and hand yourselves in.

“As a father myself I would urge them to think of the man's family. He had three children, all under the age of five. The family are devastated.”

Chief supt Barton said officers do not have a description yet on the vehicle and it is key that anyone with details comes forward.

He added that Jarvin and his friend are from Sheffield but not from the Burngreave area and officers are trying to ascertain why they were there.

Is it too early to say if the attack was gang related or linked to previous stabbings in Burngreave in recent months but officers are keeping an open mind, he said.

The murder weapon has not yet been recovered and a forensic team is expected to be working at the scene over the weekend.

A forensic tent was up behind police tape this morning and black tarpaulin covers had been placed over objects in the front garden of two homes.

About 70 police staff are working on the case, including 40 detectives alone.

There will be increased patrols to provide reassurance in the area.

Police have set up a special hotline for anyone with information to contact them on 01709 443528 or ring Crimestopperrs anonymously on 0800 555 111.