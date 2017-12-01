VIDEO: Rarely seen footage shows FA Cup winning Sheffield Wednesday team parading trophy in front of thousands of fans

Have your say

This rarely seen film footage shows Sheffield Wednesday's 1935 FA Cup Final winning team taking an open top bus tour through the streets of Sheffield.

Tens of thousands of Owls fans lined the route of the parade to welcome their heroes home.

Wednesday had faced West Bromwich Albion in the final at Wembley on April 27 in front of a crowd of 93,000.

Goals from Jack Palethorpe and Mark Hooper and a brace from Ellis Rimmer saw the Owls run out 4-2 winners.

The victory was Wednesday's third and last FA Cup triumph.

Since then the Owls have been runners-up twice - somehow squandering a 2-0 lead in the 1966 final against Everton and being beaten in the last minute of extra time in a replay against Arsenal in 1993.