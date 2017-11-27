VIDEO: Radio and TV presenter Stephanie Hirst launches care appeal for hospice

Radio and TV presenter Stephanie Hirst is helping Barnsley Hospice launch a fundraising appeal to substantially transform its inpatient bedrooms.

Stephanie, whose mother was cared for at the hospice, is calling on support for the ‘Comfort and Care campaign’ - which aims to raise around a further £200,000 to refurbish the hospice’s ten inpatient rooms to a luxury standard.

Watch video Here

The Morrisons Foundation, a charity set up by the Bradford-based supermarket, has already pledged to fund £300,000 towards the project. This will be the first time the rooms have been fully refurbished.

The planned improvements will include new specialist beds, furniture, flooring and décor, and will help patients and their families feel more comfortable and relaxed during their stay - whilst also providing a peaceful and homely environment.

Stephanie Hirst will launch the Comfort and Care campaign at an event at the hospice on Wednesday 22nd November. Her mother, Joyce Hirst, spent two weeks at the hospice during the summer of 2013, before her death from pancreatic cancer.

Stephanie said: “Barnsley Hospice has a special place in my heart and I’m proud to be helping them launch this campaign. My mum received outstanding care during her time at the hospice and for that I’ll always be grateful. I’m hoping the people of Barnsley will join me in getting behind this appeal, which will make a huge difference to patients and their families.”

Julie Ferry, Chief Executive of Barnsley Hospice, said: “When patients come into the hospice they and their families are often unsure what to expect. Having a more comfortable and relaxed environment can help them to feel more at home and have a positive impact on their care.

“We are incredibly grateful to the Morrisons Foundation for their extremely generous pledge and we now need the Barnsley community to support the Comfort and Care campaign to help us raise the rest.”

Sam Burden, Morrisons Foundation specialist, said: “We support charities which make a positive difference in local communities and we know that Barnsley Hospice does just that. We’re delighted to be supporting their care appeal which will make a real difference to patients and their families during difficult times.”

A crowdfunding page has been set up to encourage donations to the Comfort and Care campaign. Visit http://bit.ly/2j90QtM.

Barnsley Hospice provides specialist care for anyone in the borough with a life-limiting illness, including cancer, motor neurone disease and heart disease. As well as ten beds for inpatient care it also provides support through its day therapy unit and offers counselling and complementary therapies to many of its patients and carers.

Stephanie Hirst lives in Barnsley and is best known for hosting Hit40UK, the former national commercial chart show, and ‘Hirsty’s Daily Dose’, the weekday breakfast show on Capital Yorkshire. Stephanie now presents on BBC Radio, and she has also presented for BBC Breakfast and Inside Out.