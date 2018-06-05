VIDEO: Pranksters create foam party in Sheffield city centre fountain

The clean-up was continuing this morning after pranksters turned a Sheffield city centre fountain into a giant bubble bath.

Mischief-makers struck last night at one of the fountains at Barker's Pool.

Foam in the Barker's Pool fountain this morning

READ MORE: This is why Barker's Pool fountains in Sheffield have turned pink

This morning, foam was still drifting across the square, past the front of City Hall, as a worker patiently tried to clean up the mess created.

READ MORE: Airport could create South Yorkshire's answer to 'Golden Triangle'

Last year, Sheffield Council turned the fountains red to mark World Aids Day, with people invited to take selfies to show their support for the cause.