VIDEO: Police swarm Sheffield estate after reports of a man with firearm

Police swarmed a Sheffield estate after reports that a man had been spotted with a firearm.

Specialist armed officers swooped onto the Winn Gardens area of Hillsborough on Sunday at 1pm.

Police at the scene.

PICTURES: Man ‘stabbed in head’ outside Sheffield flats

Police arrested a 20-year-old man on suspicion of public order offences.

READ MORE: Major Sheffield area road still closed in both directions after serious collision

In a statement, South Yorkshire Police said: “No shots were fired, no injuries have been reported and a search of the area found a BB gun.

Police cars in the street.

“There is not believed to be any risk to the wider community at this time.

READ MORE: Devoted family launch appeal to allow Sheffield 92-year-old to end her days at home

“The 20-year-old man has been bailed pending further enquiries while investigations continue.”