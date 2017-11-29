VIDEO: Police release new CCTV image and more information on missing Sheffield woman Angela Simmonite

Police have released a new CCTV image more information in the search for missing Sheffield woman Angela Simmonite.

The 57-year-old, left the Hilton Drive area of Ecclesfield at around 5am on Saturday, November 25 and has not been heard from since.

The new CCTV image showing Ms Simmonite in the Wincobank area at 8.30am on Saturday.

Police divers have now joined the search and more than 50 officers are concentrating searches around the Wincobank Common area.

Officers piecing together her last know movements found CCTV footage of her in Hinde House Lane at around 7am on the day she went missing.

But new a new CCTV image released by officers today show Ms Simmonite in the Wincobank area at around 8.30am on the day she left her home.

Chief Inspector Lydia Lynskey from South Yorkshire Police said officers involved in her search believe the 57-year-old was heading towards Meadowhall.

Left: a family handout of Angela (middle) a CCTV image of her days before she went missing and the new image of the 57-year-old in Wincobank on the same morning

She added Ms Simmonite is 'fit-and-well' and the behaviour is 'totally out of character'.

The 57-year-old was sighted on Barnsley Road by a member of the public and officers concentrated some of their search in the area.

Speaking to The Star at South Yorkshire Police HQ at Carbrook House, she said: "It was very cold at that time of the morning and this is really out of character for Angela. She wasn't wearing a coat and nobody has seen or heard from her since.

"We're tracing her footsteps as best as we can and we believe she has headed down to the Meadowhall area but other than that, we haven't got any idea as to where she is.

"We're doing a full investigation, speaking to family and friends trying to develop a picture of Angela and her family and that social network and that willm be ongoing in the next couple of days."

Ms Simmonite is around 5ft 7 - 5ft 8ins tall, with a large build, honey blonde shoulder length hair and teeth missing at the front due to a recent fall.



Police think she might be wearing a black top with a motif of different pictures on the front and black tracksuit type trousers.

Drivers and home owners around the north-east parts of Sheffield are being asked to check CCTV and dashcams for any sightings of Ms Simmonite.

Anyone with any information is being urged to contact police on 101.