CCTV footage has been released of two men detectives want to trace over an attack in Sheffield city centre.

It is believed the men could have information about the incident on Furnival Gate in which a 21-year-old man was struck with a bottle.

The victim suffered serious injuries to his face and neck during the attack at 4.30am on Sunday, February 11.

Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 and quote incident 192 of February 11 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.