VIDEO: Police divers find BB gun dumped in Sheffield river

Police divers found a BB gun thrown into a Sheffield river yesterday after a tip-off from a member of the public.

The police underwater search team for the region sent divers into the River Don, off Attercliffe Road, Attercliffe, after a member of the public reported spotting somebody throwing a suspicious package into the water.

A police diver in the River Don, off Attercliffe Road

A BB gun was recovered from the water.

A South Yorkshire Police spokeswoman said: "Specialist officers from the underwater search team carried out a search in the River Don, off Attercliffe Road.

"The search followed a report from a member of the public that a suspicious item had been thrown into the water.

"The item was recovered and was found to be a BB gun. It has been placed into our property store."