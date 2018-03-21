VIDEO: Police cordon in place after man is brutally attacked on Sheffield estate

A man has been brutally attacked on a Sheffield estate as neighbours looked on in horror.

Residents along Clough Road and Edmund Road in Lowfield, told The Star they witnessed a man being attacked by three men close to Duchess Park.

Around 5.15pm neigbours said a man was brutally assaulted in the middle of Clough Road and said they suspected the man had been stabbed after being followed by the group.

Officers erected a 20 metre cordon along Clough Road between Edmund Road and Cromford Street. A forensic officer was seen examining four spots which were marked up as evidence.

One neighbour who didn't wished to be named said they were out walking their dogs close to Duchess Park when they witnessed the attack.

They said: "The guy ran up the road and another man followed him - I thought they were messing about at first.

"Then these two other guys came up and all three started attacking him. The guy being followed was on the floor - he was getting his head stamped on and another guy looked like he was punching him towards the face and neck.

"I don't know if they were hitting him or stabbing him - there was blood all up the road. I've been told he's been stabbed but I didn't see a knife."

Another neighbour said: "The ambulance turned up pretty quick and he was taken off. I just hope the lad's okay - there was a quite a bit of blood on the road.

"We used to see police around here all the time, we used to have a laugh and a chat with them.

"We like to see more police around here but they've been cut back so much."

Anyone with any information is being urged to call South Yorkshire Police on 101.

South Yorkshire Police has been contacted to provide more information on the incident.

