It has been a lively day at Bramall Lane, as Sheffield United claimed bragging rights in the highly anticipated Steel City Derby.

Sheffield Wednesday supporters left the ground downhearted after the Blades won 1-0, claiming bragging rights at least until the teams next clash in March 2025.

A huge policing operation was in place, and largely spent the run up to the game keeping fans from each side apart.

Blades and Owls fans make their way to the derby game at Bramall Lane | Dean Atkins

Most of the jeers, chants and jokes came in good spirits, however some moments of higher tension saw beer bottles, cans and coins thrown at opposing fans.

See this video to get a sense of the feeling at Bramall Lane as 12:30pm approached.