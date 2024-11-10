Steel City derby: Police aim to keep Wednesday and United supporters apart ahead of match

Chloe Aslett
By Chloe Aslett

Digital Journalist

Published 10th Nov 2024, 15:36 BST

It has been a lively day at Bramall Lane, as Sheffield United claimed bragging rights in the highly anticipated Steel City Derby.

Sheffield Wednesday supporters left the ground downhearted after the Blades won 1-0, claiming bragging rights at least until the teams next clash in March 2025.

A huge policing operation was in place, and largely spent the run up to the game keeping fans from each side apart.

Blades and Owls fans make their way to the derby game at Bramall Lane
Blades and Owls fans make their way to the derby game at Bramall Lane | Dean Atkins

Most of the jeers, chants and jokes came in good spirits, however some moments of higher tension saw beer bottles, cans and coins thrown at opposing fans.

See this video to get a sense of the feeling at Bramall Lane as 12:30pm approached.

