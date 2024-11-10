Steel City derby: Police aim to keep Wednesday and United supporters apart ahead of match
It has been a lively day at Bramall Lane, as Sheffield United claimed bragging rights in the highly anticipated Steel City Derby.
Sheffield Wednesday supporters left the ground downhearted after the Blades won 1-0, claiming bragging rights at least until the teams next clash in March 2025.
A huge policing operation was in place, and largely spent the run up to the game keeping fans from each side apart.
Most of the jeers, chants and jokes came in good spirits, however some moments of higher tension saw beer bottles, cans and coins thrown at opposing fans.
See this video to get a sense of the feeling at Bramall Lane as 12:30pm approached.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.