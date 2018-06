Have your say

A large plume of smoke has been spotted as crews tackle a grassland fire in Doncaster.

Two fire engines from Thorne and Doncaster stations were called to the site of the fire in Stainforth at 12.15pm.

The fire near Stainforth.

The blaze is visible to motorists on the nearby M18 motorway between Thorne and Doncaster.

The fire is near to the former Hatfield Colliery pit head site.