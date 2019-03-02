Video: Person reported trapped in car outside pub south of Sheffield

Police and fire brigade were trying to free at least one trapped person from a car on its side in Dronfield this afternoon.

A small red car somehow toppled over outside The Victoria pub, Stubley Lane around 4pm this afternoon.

Road crash south of Sheffield

A person could be seen moving their hands in the driver's side of the car as it lay on its side.

The crash happened on a stretch of road not far from the 'Sainsbury's roundabout' - where cars often parking on both sides of the road, a feature which regularly serves to keep speed down.

There have been accidents before at the roundabout, but not on this stretch of Stubley Lane, said one local.

The road which connects Dronfield Woodhouse to Dronfield was closed during the rescue operation.