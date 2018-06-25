VIDEO: Opening date revealed for new Doncaster town centre trampoline park Flip Out

An opening date has been confirmed for Doncaster's newest trampoline park.

Flip Out Doncaster, a new activity, trampoline and soft play arena, will open in the former British Home Stores site within the Frenchgate Centre on July 2.

The centre is set across two levels.

The 30,000 sq ft arena will feature the first NinjaTAG interactive assault course in northern England.

It will also be the first Flip Out to offer FlyCam, an interactive system which tracks digital wristbands and records customers showing off their skills on seven different activities around the arena, which can then be shared on social media.

Wearable technology will also play an important role in other activities offered at the £1.5m venue, monitoring times when racing on the 20ft cyber towers and logging scores in the NinjaTAG arena.

General manager of Flip Out Doncaster, Jamie Hardy, said: “We’re almost ready to open our doors and our booking system will go live this week, so budding bouncers can soon reserve a place to make sure they’re among the first through the doors.

The new facility opens on July 2.

“I really think people will be amazed at what’s on offer as it’s much more than just another trampoline park.

“We’re particularly excited about the FlyCam technology which will be available for customers to film their best moves at a variety of key locations throughout the arena.

“We’ve also got foam pits, battle beams and trampoline stunt boxes which are perfect for practicing your free-running skills, along with a super soft play area for the little ones.”

The split-level, family-friendly attraction, which is creating around 50 new jobs, also offers four party rooms and a 160-seat café selling hot and cold food and drinks.

The new activity centre is set within the old British Home Stores.

For bookings visit: www.flipout.co.uk or check out Flip Out Doncaster's social media via Facebook, Twitter or Instagram: @flipoutdonny