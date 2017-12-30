VIDEO: Neighbours' shock after counter terrorism police raid Sheffield property and arrest man

Neighbours have described their shock and horror after counter terrorism officers smashed their way into a Sheffield home.

Intelligence passed to North East Counter Terrorism assisted by South Yorkshire Police, led to the arrest a 21-year-old Fir Vale man on suspicion of being 'concerned in the commission, preparation or instigation of acts of terrorism'.

Officers outside a property in the Fir Vale area of Sheffield after a man was arrested on suspicion of terrorism offences. Picture: SWNS/Tom Maddick

Neighbours told The Star around 10 police cars and vans flooded Hampton Road close to the Northern General Hospital in Fir Vale at around 11pm on Friday.

One neighbour who didn't wished to be named said: "It's really, really scary that this is a terrorism arrest - you don't like to think about it.

"I was so shocked at what I was seeing because the road is really quiet - there were about 10 police vans and loads of officers milling around the place. Some didn't have police uniforms on.

"I initially thought it was a murder because there was so much police about."

Officers search a property in the Fir Vale area of Sheffield after a man was arrested on suspicion of terrorism offences. Picture: SWNS/Tom Maddick

Another neighbour told The Star the street is 'like a family' but the home which was raided saw 'many men come and go' in the past few months.

"I didn't know much about the people in the house," the neighbour said.

"I used to see people coming and going especially late at night. They kept themselves to themselves."

Officers were continuing to search the home and a business address in Firth Park as part of the same investigation which saw four arrests across Sheffield and Chesterfield before Christmas.

This comes after two men appeared in court yesterday charged with terrorism offences in connection with the investigation. They were among the four men arrested on December 19, with the support of South Yorkshire and Derbyshire Police.

Farhad Salah, 22, of Brunswick Road, Burngreave is charged with one offence of Engaging in the preparation of an act of terrorism, contrary to section 5 of the Terrorism Act 2006.

Andy Sami Star, 31, of Sheffield Road, Chesterfield is charged with one offence of Engaging in the preparation of an act of terrorism, contrary to section 5 of the Terrorism Act 2006.

Both men were remanded in custody and will next appear before the Central Criminal Court in London on January 19, 2017.

A 36 year old man, from Burngreave in remains in custody at this time. A 41 year old man, from Meersbrook, was released without charge on Saturday, December 23.

South Yorkshire Police deputy chief constable Mark Roberts said: “I understand that this activity will cause concern, especially as there has been similar activity in recent weeks.

“I would like to firmly reiterate that we continue to work closely with our colleagues in Counter Terrorism Policing North East to keep our communities safe and identify threat and risk.

“Our main priority is public safety and protecting the people of South Yorkshire.

“If you have any concerns around any suspicious activity, I would encourage you to please call police in confidence on 0800 789321. In an emergency always dial 999."