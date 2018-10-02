VIDEO: Motorcycle rider injured in crash near Sheffield hospital 

A motorcycle rider was injured in a crash with a car near Sheffield’s Royal Hallamshire Hospital.
A black Mercedes X-class and a blue motorcycle were involved in a collision in Glossop Road on Monday, September 24, at 4.20pm.
In a statement, South Yorkshire Police said the rider of the motorcycle was hurt but they did not state the extent of their injuries.
Witnesses are asked to call police on 101 quoting incident number 523 of 24 September 2018.