VIDEO: Man reportedly taken away in ambulance outside Sheffield Wednesday v West Brom game  

A man was reportedly taken away in an ambulance outside Sheffield Wednesday’s Hillsborough Stadium this evening ahead of the club’s match against West Brom.

A member of public who was near the ground snapped this picture and described seeing two ambulances blocking a road while they treated a patient at about 8pm.

READ MORE: South Yorkshire man given suspended sentence for beating burglar who broke into family business

READ MORE: Thieves steal 14 cars from Sheffield garage in overnight raid

The witness said it appeared there was a man inside one of the ambulances receiving oxygen.

Emergency services have not yet released any details about the incident.

READ MORE: Men hunted by police over raid in Rotherham

We have contacted the Yorkshire Ambulance Service and South Yorkshire Police for comment.