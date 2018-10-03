VIDEO: Knifeman who robbed Sheffield shop jailed 

An armed robber who held up a Sheffield convenience store at knifepoint has been jailed for seven years.

Sheffield Crown Court heard how Samuel Coggan raided a shop in Ecclesall Road in February and fled with the till and contents.

Samuel Coggan.

He was later charged with robbery and possession of a bladed article.

After a three-day trial, the 31-year-old, formerly of Collinson Road, Southey Green, was found guilty by a jury of both offences and jailed.

After the hearing, detective constable Paul Lamb said: “This is a great result for Sheffield and an individual who used a knife to commit a robbery is now behind bars.

“Coggan has denied responsibility for this crime throughout our investigation and I’m pleased a jury convicted him at court last week.

“Robbery is a terrifying offence for victims to experience, especially if weapons are used to threaten or intimidate.

“I hope those affected by this incident earlier this year are reassured by the swift police action to investigate and apprehend Coggan.”