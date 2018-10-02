VIDEO: Knifeman screaming 'I'll kill you' goes on rampage with 12-inch blade 

A knifeman has been arrested by police this evening following a stabbing on the London Overground.

National news outlets reported that one person was knifed in the attack at Hackney Central station in East London.

News.

Pictures emerged showing hundreds of passengers evacuating the station with service suspended between Highbury & Islington and Stratford following the incident.

READ MORE: South Yorkshire man given suspended sentence for beating burglar who broke into family business

READ MORE: Thieves steal 14 cars from Sheffield garage in overnight raid

An eyewitness described how the knifeman yelled: 'Don't mess with me, I'll kill you' while storming the train which was full of commuters and staff.

He added that the knifeman's blade was at least '12 inches long'.

British Transport Police said: “Officers are appealing for information after a man was stabbed at Hackney Central Overground Station earlier this evening (Tuesday 2 October 2018).

“Just after 6pm this evening British Transport Police officers, along with colleagues from the Metropolitan Police Service, were called to a report of a man having being stabbed at Hackney Central Overground Station.

READ MORE: Men hunted by police over raid in Rotherham

“The London Ambulance Service has taken the victim to hospital, where he is being treated for his injuries.

“A man has been arrested. Police are asking that anyone who was at Hackney Central Overground Station and saw anything suspicious, to please get in touch.

“'Anyone who witnessed the incident or with information should contact BTP by sending a text to 61016, or by calling 0800 40 50 40 - quoting reference 512 of 02/10/2018.”