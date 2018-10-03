VIDEO: ‘It was like a zombie film’ – Horrified families ‘put on lockdown’ inside Sheffield WMC as Hawaiian-themed children’s party descends into mayhem 

Families attending a Hawaiian-themed children’s party at a working men’s club were ‘put on lockdown’ and kept inside as police dealt with a violent brawl outside, it is claimed.

Dozens of parents and youngsters were enjoying the fancy dress night at Colley Working Men's Club in Parson Cross when the event reportedly descended into chaos last Friday night.

Colley Working Men's Club.

Witnesses claimed the drama unfolded when two women were turfed out of the club at about 11pm.

They allegedly returned moments later, along with another man, and began causing trouble at the entrance.

Those inside the club then rushed to close the main doors to stop them from getting inside.

Eric Collins.

Several police cars are said to have rushed to the scene and families were kept inside while officers calmed the situation before they were led out of a back door.

South Yorkshire Police confirmed one man was left seriously injured in the brawl and three people have now been arrested.

Eric Collins was inside the club at the time having attended the party with his 32-year-old partner Sarah Webb and her two children aged 12 and 13.

The 42-year-old, of Southey, said: “It just descended into mayhem.

“They were banging on the door outside trying to get in and shouting, while at the other side there were bodies on heap trying to keep the doors shut to keep them out.

“There were people crying and screaming. It was like something out of a zombie film where they are trying to keep them from coming in.

“You don't expect that at a family event.”

Mr Collins said several people rang police and after about 20 minutes “six to eight police cars and two ambulances” arrived.

He added: “The people that run the club said that we are on lockdown until the police arrive.

“When they got here we were escorted out of the back of the building.

“The people who run the club were apologising. It was scary stuff.”

South Yorkshire Police confirmed they were called to the scene in Margetson Road at about 10.45pm to reports that a man had been assaulted.

In a statement released on Tuesday, the force said: “A man in his 60s was reportedly assaulted by a man, suffering serious injuries.

“This is believed to be linked to two women, who were asked to leave the club a short time before the assault.

“Two women, aged 31 and 33, and a 25-year-old man have been arrested on suspicion of assault.

“The women have been bailed pending further enquiries. The 25-year-old man is currently in police custody.”

The statement added: “Police are urging witnesses who were in the club at the time and saw the disturbance to come forwards.

“This incident is particularly concerning, as the club was hosting a children’s disco at the time.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101 quoting incident number 1033 of 28 September 2018.

We contacted the club and spoke to a member of staff.

They confirmed the incident had been captured on CCTV and this has been shared with police but they did not want to comment further.