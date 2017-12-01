VIDEO: Incredible highlights footage of Sheffield United's last FA Cup Final victory

In the early years of the FA Cup Sheffield United won the trophy no less than four times.

Since then despute one more final appearance and a string of semi-finals the Blades are still awaiting that fifth FA Cup.

The last time United lifted the trophy was way back in 1925 and this rarely seen film footage from that day shows how John Nicholson's team claimed the glory.

It was Saturday April 25 1925 and more than 91,000 fans packed into Wembley to see the Blades take on Cardiff City.

It was the Welsh club's first ever final and the match was decided on the half hour mark when Fred Tunstall scored the only goal of the game.

This archive footage shows Blades skipper Billy Gillespie and his team mates climbing the Wembley steps to collect the cup.