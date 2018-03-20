VIDEO: Hundreds of people evacuated from Sheffield office block after 'steam sparks fire alarm'

Hundreds of people were evacuated from a Sheffield city centre office block this afternoon - after steam from a dishwasher sparked off a fire alarm.
Employees of businesses including the Sheffield Star, Sheffield Telegraph and Doncaster Free Press, were told to leave The Balance in Pinfold Street at about 12.45pm.
READ MORE: Sheffield student plunged to death from balcony during party in Majorca
A fire engine attended and firefighters were seen entering the building.
READ MORE: Gunmen on the run after shooting in Sheffield city centre
But there was no cause for concern as a brigade spokesperson explained that the alarm had been set off accidentally by 'steam coming from a dishwasher'.
READ MORE: Sheffield man recalled to prison
Members of staff were allowed back inside the building at just after 1pm.