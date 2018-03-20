VIDEO: Hundreds of people evacuated from Sheffield office block after 'steam sparks fire alarm'

Hundreds of people were evacuated from a Sheffield city centre office block this afternoon - after steam from a dishwasher sparked off a fire alarm.

Employees of businesses including the Sheffield Star, Sheffield Telegraph and Doncaster Free Press, were told to leave The Balance in Pinfold Street at about 12.45pm.

Fire service at the scene.

A fire engine attended and firefighters were seen entering the building.

But there was no cause for concern as a brigade spokesperson explained that the alarm had been set off accidentally by 'steam coming from a dishwasher'.

Members of staff were allowed back inside the building at just after 1pm.