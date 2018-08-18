VIDEO: Huge crowds bid colourful farewell to 'Mr T', the 'one in a million' Sheffield barber, DJ and community stalwart

Hundreds of people turned out to pay their respects at the funeral of the much-loved Sheffield character Trevor Darien, who was better known as 'Mr T'.

Around 1,000 people are estimated to have gathered in his memory yesterday, with many following his family's requests for mourners to wear bright colours in celebration of his vibrant personality.

The coffin of Trevor Darien, better known as Mr T, is held aloft at his funeral, which was attended by hundreds of mourners

The hugely popular barber, DJ and community worker was found dead at his hairdressing salon on City Road, on the night of July 9, aged just 55.

His funeral was held at the New Testament Church of God, close to the Wicker, followed by his burial at City Road Cemetery and a wake at City Limits Dance Studio in Hillsborough.

Social media was awash with tributes following his death, with well-wishers describing how his barber shop, which he ran from the Park Hill flats before moving to City Road, had been as much a community centre as a business.

His funeral prompted a further outpouring of love for a man who mourners suggested will be remembered for his generous spirit and ability to unite people as much as for his undoubted skills with the scissors and on the decks.

Trevor Darien, who was better known as Mr T

Jlarissa Hanson said: "Mr T was a man who brought the community together of all ages and races from all walks of life.

"You will never realise the difference you made. You were one in a million. Thank you for being you. I salute you."

She added that she hoped his death would act as a reminder for people to support one another and 'always take time out to make sure others are OK'.

Ali Francis wrote: "What an amazing send off for Trevor. There must have been about 1,000 people there. Trevor was truly loved and respected for sure."

Sheffield Wildcats Roller Hockey Club, for whom he scored the very first goal back in 1981, said: "Mr T had an amazing capacity to always leave your feeling better for meeting him, whether that was at roller hockey, getting a trim in his barbershop or encountering him in the street."

Kieran Ruddy wrote how he had loved going to Mr T's barber shop as 'nobody had that style' but also because it was somewhere he knew he could get advice and encouragement to 'do better in life'.

And Andrea Mua wrote: "RIP Trevor, aka Mr T. Biggest funeral I've ever seen yet. So many of us have to watch from outside on a TV monitor as the church is packed to the rafters. You're a Sheffield legend and your memory will live on forever."

* A celebration of Mr T's life will be held at the Blues bar and restaurant in Broomhill, where people can remember his 'influence on the Sheffield community' and his ability to fill the dance floor, next Sunday, August 26, from 9pm.