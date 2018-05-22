VIDEO: Huge blaze at industrial unit sends smoke billowing across South Yorkshire

Have your say

This was the scene as a huge blaze at a South Yorkshire industrial unit sent smoke billowing across the south of Sheffield and parts of Rotherham.

Eight fire engines and an aerial appliance are now tackling the blaze on Todwick Road, Dinnington.

The scene of the blaze at 6pm. Picture: Sam Cooper/The Star.

A spokeswoman for South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue said they received a call about the blaze, which is believed to be around 40 metres by 50 metres in size, at 5.20pm.

She added there were no injuries.

Todwick Road remains closed from the A57 roundabout near the Red Lion pub.

Eyewitnesses reported seeing the smoke up to 10 miles away.