VIDEO: How to access one of Sheffield's new dockless bikes

Hundreds of yellow bikes have been brought into Sheffield as a new dockless bike scheme has been launched.

Ofo has is bringing hundreds of bikes to the city which can be hired through a smartphone app.

For 50p for 30 minutes cyclists can pick up and drop off a bike wherever parking is allowed.

Ofo does not require riders to pay a deposit before use.

To access a bike, riders should download the ofo app and unlock their nearest bike via Bluetooth connection.

When they arrive at the bike they scan the QR code to access it.

One their ride is completes, cyclists close the lock to complete their ride and make it available for the next person to use.

Ofo also employs geofencing technology to ensure that riders use the bikes within the designated ‘home zone’ which is visible in the app.

A team of marshals will be available seven days-a-week to answer any questions from users, ensure that bikes are being parked responsibly and bring any bikes back that have been taken outside the designated area.