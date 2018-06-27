VIDEO: Hot and horny. How to enjoy the soaring temperatures in Doncaster

For rhinos, it beats Factor 50 sun cream and is way more fun.

These critically endangered black rhinos wallowed in the cooling mud to keep the harsh sun rays off their skin at Yorkshire Wildlife Park.

Feeing hot, hot, hot!

Jasper and Makibo enjoyed having mud slathered all over them by rangers at the award-winning park as Britain basked in sizzling temperatures.

For two year old Makibo it was all good fun but even at the ripe old age of 26, Jasper also needs extra attention to protect his sensitive skin as the thermometer hit 28C yesterday.

Rangers kept watering the mud so there is a ready made mud bath for Makibo and Jasper.

Meanwhile, the Lemurs and the Wallabies were enjoying special ice lollies - a green one made from blended willow and an orange one made from carrot and watermelon - as the Meerkats lounged in their pool to cool off.

“Our black rhinos need heavy applications of mud not sun cream to protect them,” said Simon Marsh, Animal Collection Manager of the park at Branton, near Doncaster.

“They can easily get overheated so we are always on hand to cool them down so they enjoy the sunshine as much as our visitors”.

Jasper and Makibo, who arrived at the park in spring, quickly settled into their new home at the ‘Into Africa!’ reserve and thoroughly enjoyed their mud baths, which creates a UV screen and wards off parasites.

“Our visitors also enjoy seeing the delighted rhinos receiving a mud bath. When the sun is out, our mantra for them is ‘Don’t forget to mud’,” added Mr Marsh.

Black rhino are critically endangered in the wild with only about 5,000 left across Africa.

This is because they are illegally killed by poachers for their horns and sold for Tradition Asian Medicines.

YWP and the YWP Foundation are working to support and fund conservation efforts like anti-poaching patrols and sanctuaries for orphaned rhino calves. For more information on what YWPF is doing for Black Rhino conservation or to donate, check out YWP Foundation https://ywpf.org/animals-we-support/black-rhinos/

