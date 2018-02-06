VIDEO: Harrowing film shows dangers of online grooming

A video which tells the story of the last 13 days of a teenage girl's life has been released to highlight the risks of online grooming and exploitation.

‘Kayleigh’s Love Story’ - a film produced by Leicestershire Police - reconstructs the tragic story of 15-year-old Kayleigh Haywood.

It has been shared by South Yorkshire Police today as they launch their latest campaign to combat child abuse and to coincide with the UK-wide Safer Internet Day.

Detective Chief Inspector Joanne Bates, force lead for child abuse, said: “Today is Safer Internet Day and therefore it felt like a fitting day to launch our campaign, as our focus is to raise awareness of the dangers of online grooming.

“Leicestershire Police’s film is a stark warning to children and adults of how exploitation can occur over the internet, where young people may believe they are speaking to someone their own age and tricked into thinking they are in a loving relationship.

“Kayleigh’s tragic death cannot and will not be forgotten, and we’ll be sharing Kayleigh’s Love Story throughout our campaign to ensure as many people as possible see the film.

“I’d encourage all adults to watch the film – it’s distressing but necessary viewing so that we all understand the dangers and can be mindful about who our young people are engaging with online.

“If you do have concerns, remember that support is available and there are a range of agencies who can offer help and guidance.”

You can call police on 101, call/text the national helpline Say Something on 116 000, NSPCC on 0808 800 5000 or ChildLine on 0800 1111.

Help and advice is also available on our dedicated child sexual exploitation webpages.