VIDEO: Fresh CCTV released in hunt for South Yorkshire war veteran's killers

Detectives investigating the brutal murder of a South Yorkshire war veteran have released new CCTV footage of a car seen in the area around the time of the attack.

Police said they want to speak to the occupants of a dark coloured car in the footage as they believe they may have "witnessed something vital or could hold crucial information to assist the investigation".

Tommy Ward

Mr Ward, 80, was attacked in his home on Salisbury Road, Maltby, in the early hours of Thursday, October 1 2015. He also had his life savings of £30,000 stolen.

He died in hospital as a result of his injuries five months later on Tuesday, February 23 2016.

Anyone with any information should call police on 101 or call Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111, quoting incident number 408 of October 1, 2015.