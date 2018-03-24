VIDEO: Fracking protesters stage fun day in Sheffield

Anti-fracking campaigners have been staging a Robin Hood-themed fun day in Sheffield to highlight what they say is a threat to Sherwood Forest.

Families were invited to enjoy street theatre, circus performances and face painting at the event at the Peace Gardens, organised by Friends of the Earth in conjunction with Frack Free South Yorkshire.

This giant puppet show was part of today's anti-fracking fun day

The day's activities are due to culminate at 7pm with an illuminated puppet show, at which lanterns made during the week will be on display.

There have not yet been any fracking applications within Sheffield, but chemicals giant INEOS has sought to carry out exploratory work at sites in Derbyshire and Rotherham, close to the city's border.

The Robin Hood-themed fun day was organised by campaigners fighting to protect Sherwood Forest from fracking

More than 65,000 people have also signed a petition to protect Sherwood Forest - Robin Hood's home, according to legend - from fracking.

Friends of the Earth has accused INEOS of attempting to 'industrialise the English countryside' with its plans to use the controversial practice, in which a mixture of water and chemicals is blasted deep into the ground to release shale gas.

But the company claims shale gas is less polluting than oil or coal and could help meet the UK's energy demands while providing financial benefits to communities where it is extracted.

Speaking at the Sheffield fun day, Friends of the Earth campaigner Richard Dyer said: "Although there's no fracking applications directly for the Sheffield area, there are some very close in Derbyshire and South Yorkshire.

More action from the fun day at the Peace Gardens

"People will come across this landscape, and it would affect their enjoyment of that landscape should those applications get the go-ahead.

"Talking to people on the street, I'm finding people are very concerned about the threat to Sherwood Forest. It's a place they love and know well and spend time there.

"It's a very special place for them and they're very concerned there's a threat to exploit the area for shale gas in Sherwood Forest and the prospect of legal action against the National Trust."

Planning applications by INEOS to carry out fracking exploration at sites near Woodsetts and Harthill in Rotherham, and at Marsh Lane in Derbyshire, were recently rejected by the local authorities.

But the firm has appealed in an attempt to get the rulings overturned.