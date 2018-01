Have your say

Four vehicles have reportedly been involved in a crash on a main road in Sheffield this afternoon.

Motorist Maisie Bryan said the collision on Main Road, Ridgeway, was between a van and three cars.

The collision in Ridgeway.

Police and ambulance crews are on the scene.

Maisie described it as a "big crash" and added that "all cars are being forced to turn around."

South Yorkshire Police have been contacted for comment and we are awaiting a reply.