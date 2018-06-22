VIDEO: Former Doncaster Rovers star goes viral with hilarious Superman car prank clip: Warning: Strong language

A former Doncaster Rovers star has become an internet sensation with a hilarious video showing him pretending to be Superman and 'flying' alongside a moving car.

WARNING: VIDEO CONTAINS STRONG LANGUAGE

Craig Nelthorpe pretends to be Superman in the funny clip. (Photo: Adam Lee).

Craig Nelthorpe, who spent five years at Rovers, was filmed by pals 'flying' alongside a moving car in a country road near Fishlake - and the clip has proved a smash hit online, being viewed more than half a million times.

The funny footage shows Nelthorpe, 31, soaring outside the passenger window as the car hurtles along the remote lane.

Singer George Ezra is heard playing from the car radio as driver Liam Hardy looks ahead before Adam Lee his friend in the passenger seat and filming the clip, points to the window.

Liam turns around and shouts out in surprise as Craig is seen 'flying' next to him.

Craig Nelthorpe in action for Doncaster Rovers.

The footballer, who now plays for non-league Ossett United, knocks on the glass and gestures for the driver to open the window.

He asks: 'Where's the nearest Tesco?'

To this, the driver replies: 'Over there pal.' and points across the grassy fields outside as his friend laughs in the background.

He then tells him to hurry up and the man flies off into the distance with his arm pointing ahead like the cape-wearing superhero.

Craig said: "The response has been amazing. It has gone absolutely mental. It was just a group of lads having a bit of a laugh.

"We had been at my brother's wedding and a group of us had gone out to get some more beers and we just decided to do it."

Nelthorpe, who was at Rovers between 2004-09, said pal Jamie Turner held onto his legs in the back seat as they carried out the stunt on a private road near Fishlake.

He added: "Adam just stuck it on Facebook for a laugh and we didn't expect it to go as big as it has. It was just some lads having a bit of fun."

And he admitted: "It's not the first time I've done it, but the response this time has just been incredible."