VIDEO: Football fan running around all 92 stadiums ticks Sheffield United and Sheffield Wednesday off list

A football fan running around all 92 English football stadiums in just 12 days has ticked both Sheffield grounds off his list.

Chris Cowlin, who will complete his gruelling challenge on Friday, ran around both Bramall Lane and Hillsborough on Tuesday as part of his charity fundraising campaign which is taking him to every single Premier League and Football League stadium in England.

Chris, a Tottenham Hotspur fan, was filmed running around the perimeter of Blades' pitch - and locally, he has also ticked off Barnsley, Doncaster Rovers, Chesterfield and Rotherham United. Bramall Lane was his 73rd ground.

He has already raised more than £15,000 through his 92 Football Stadium Challenge for the Willow Foundation which provides special days out for seriously ill 16 - 40 year olds across the country.

Driving between the stadiums, when he arrives, he pulls on his trainers and runs around the stadium - and will complete his expedition at Colchester United tomorrow.

By the end, he will have driven nearly three thousand miles and run approximately 92 kilometres - 57 miles - overall around the stadiums.

Running around all 92 stadiums will be the equivalent of running more than two marathons in under two weeks.

Chris is no stranger to fundraising, having raised over £40,000 for various charities during the last 10 years.

He is a mad football fan who has visited most clubs already in the past and is also a Spurs season ticket holder. He has competed in several running events in the past few years including the London Marathon in 2012.

He said: "It is something different and it's all over the country. I have heard and read that many fans have done the 92 grounds, but no one has ever done this challenge before, running around all of the grounds."

"I hope many people in the UK come and join in, wear their club colours and run around their club’s stadium with me, it will be very nice to meet other fans."

The event is to support the Willow Foundation which helps young adults living with life-threatening conditions such as cancer, motor neurone disease, cystic fibrosis, muscular dystrophy and Huntington's disease.

Founded by former Arsenal goalkeeper and TV presenter, Bob Wilson and his wife Megs, Willow is a lasting memorial to their daughter, Anna, who died of cancer aged 31.

Anna's love of life and the enriching experiences of her own Special Days were the charity's inspiration.

More details here at www.willowfoundation.org.uk

Chris can be sponsored at https://www.justgiving.com/92stadiums12days

