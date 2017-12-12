VIDEO: Footage released of police officer slipping on ice during Peak District patrol

A video of a police officer slipping on ice in the Peak District has been released by his force.
The officer, patrolling the Peak District in an armed response vehicle, went to check on a car abandoned in the snow when he was captured on the car's video recording system slipping and falling to the ground.
Derbyshire Police posted the footage on Twitter and it has been viewed and shared thousands of times.
A force spokesman said: "This footage from our armed response vehicle video system highlights the dangers officers can face on a daily basis.
"The crew came across this abandoned vehicle on an isolated Peak District road after heavy snowfall and went to check. Thankfully there were no lasting injuries."