Video footage captures arrest of man after dramatic police chase in Rotherham

Video footage has emerged showing the moment a man was arrested after a dramatic police chase in Rotherham.

A passer-by captured the moment a man was arrested in Pembroke Street, Kimberworth, last night after officers followed a black Fiat Grande Punto from the forecourt of the Jet garage on Meadow Bank Road after a man was reportedly attacked in the car.

Meadow Bank Road was sealed off last night

The car was abandoned during the chase and an arrest was made a short time later on nearby Pembroke Street.

Shocked residents claim police officers told them that the man had a gun and warned them to stay indoors.

A man was arrested after a police chase last night

Armed police officers were involved in yesterday's operation.

A South Yorkshire Police spokeswoman issued a statement last night but no further details have been provided today.

She said: "At around 7.50pm, officers responded to reports that a man had been injured inside a vehicle at a petrol station on Stadium Way, near to the junction with Meadow Bank Road.

"Officers pursued the vehicle after it left the petrol station and the car was stopped shortly afterwards.

"One man, aged 39, was arrested in connection to the incident and the injured man, aged 39, was taken to hospital to be treated for injuries.

"An investigation into the incident is in the early stages and enquiries remain ongoing in the area to ascertain exactly what happened."