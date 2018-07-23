VIDEO: Foamy fun raising funds for Barnsley Hospice - at Bubble Rush

Who knew bubbles could be so much fun?!

Imogen and I are at Locke Park in Barnsley, where thousands of people have gathered for Bubble Rush - an annual fundraiser for Barnsley Hospice, that sees waves of people run 5k, whilst being pelted with a sea of foamy bubbles.

Bubble Rush 2018

For those who’ve never tried it, I can’t begin to explain how awesome it is.

The day is an absolute event, with fairground rides, stalls and tasty refreshments at the registration point, where we join in a warm up before setting off at out 2pm time slot. We set off through a wave of white bubbles, and dance, jog, run, and sometimes walk, our way around the course, getting particularly excited whenever the time comes to sample another colourful bubble pit - some of them so deep my four-year-old is just about submerged.

By the end, we’re colourful from head-to-toe, and aching from laughing.

The absolute best way I can think of to raise money. Get next year’s date in your diary!

