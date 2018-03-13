VIDEO: Floral tributes left at scene where Sheffield dad-of-three was stabbed to death

Family and friends have left floral tributes at the scene where a Sheffield father-of-three was stabbed to death.

Jarvin Blake, aged 22, died after being knifed in broad daylight in Burngreave last week. Two men have been arrested in connection with the killing.

A tribute.

A floral tribute left at the scene, believed to be from his siblings, read: "We love you bro. The memories we have of you we will cherish forever.

"Not a day goes by where we don't think about you. Sleep tight until we meet again.

"Love, your sisters and brother."

Another from a man called Shane said: "RIP. Took way too soon. Fly high soldier."

Tribute at the scene.

A further tribute read: "You will be in my prayers. RIP."

Detectives have arrested a 25-year-old Sheffield man on suspicion of murder and attempted section 18 wounding.

A 24-year-old Pitsmoor man was also arrested on suspicion of murder, attempted section 18 wounding and perverting the course of justice.

Both remained in custody as of last night.

Tribute believed to be from his siblings.

Mr Blake, of Gleadless, who was a father to three children under the age of five, was stabbed at the junction of Brackley Street and Catherine Street on Thursday, March 8, at 3.20pm.

His friend, a 23-year-old man, was also stabbed in the incident but was discharged from hospital at the weekend after treatment.

Police are treating it as a targeted attack in which a car pulled up and an unknown number of people inside jumped out before chasing Jarvin and his friend and stabbing them.

Detective chief inspector Steve Handley appealed for anyone with information - in particular motorists with dashcam footage - to come forward.

Jarvin Blake.

He said: "It is vital for the protection of the community that those people who use such excessive levels of violence are identified and prosecuted.

"We have to make sure that communities kept safe and that Jarvin's family, partner and children get justice.

"I am appealing to anyone with any information in relation to the events of March 8 to come forward."

Anyone with information should call the major incident team on 01709 443528 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.