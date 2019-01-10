VIDEO: First video footage emerges of Sheffield jeweller ram-raid aftermath

Shocking new footage has emerged of the aftermath of an attempted ram raid at a Sheffield jewellers.

Shortly after 3pm yesterday (Wednesday, January 9), The Chapel Jewellers on London Road was reportedly targeted by three masked men – one in a white Toyota van and two on mopeds.

The scene in London Road, following a ram raid at The Chapel Jewellers. Picture: Dan Hayes.

After the van driver rammed the shop front however, shop owner Tracy Thackray-Howitt, stood in his way, blocking any further attempts and causing the men to flee.

Now, video footage of the moments immediately after the ram raid has emerged, showing the smoking van embedded into the shop front and the owner’s attempts to raise the alarm.

The man who shot the video, Saqeeb Ikram, who owns the Curry Master takeaway directly opposite the jewellers, said: “I just heard the noise and the lady was screaming.”

“I came out about 30 seconds after it happened and the car was smoking but the people had already escaped,” he said.

“The driver’s side door was open and the people from the shop were trying to close the shutters but they were stuck.”

Police sealed off the road for around two hours, with bus services diverted and traffic at a standstill, while they conducted investigations, removed the van and cleared debris from the shop front.

The owner of the jewellers, Tracy Thackray-Howitt, a regular star of popular ITV antiques programme Dickinson’s Real Deal, said she wasn’t scared when she stood in the way of the van, as the business is her ‘life’s work’.

She said: “They didn’t get anything. This business is my life’s work so I wasn’t scared at all. I wasn’t going to let them get away with owt. “We have good security measures and thankfully they all worked. Everybody is fine and no one is hurt.”

A spokesperson for South Yorkshire Police yesterday confirmed that they had received a report of a vehicle colliding with the window of a shop on London Road in Sheffield at 3.13pm.

They said no injuries had been reported and that an investigation into the circumstances of the collision was underway.