VIDEO: Firefighters tackling blaze near old Sheffield Ski Village

Firefighters have this afternoon been called to yet another blaze near the old Sheffield Ski Village.

Thick clouds of smoke can be seen spiralling into the skies above the hillside at Parkwood Springs, where the grass fire erupted this afternoon.

The fire at Parkwood Springs, by the old Sheffield Ski Village (pic: Caryn Gaulden)

South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue said at around 3.30pm today that its control room staff had received a large number of calls about the fire.

It said crews from Sheffield Central and Rivelin fire stations were tackling the blaze.

This afternoon’s fire follows a series of grassland and shrubland fires last night near the old ski resort, which are believed to have been started deliberately.

The Ski Village closed after a major blaze in 2012 and has since been plagued by fires.

But it is set for a new lease of life, with plans to reopen the slopes as part of a £22.5m extreme sports hub.