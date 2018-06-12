VIDEO: Fire sends huge plumes of smoke billowing over Sheffield

Have your say

Firefighters are battling a blaze in Sheffield this evening which has sent thick plumes of black smoke billowing over the city.

Crews were called to Cossey Road, in Attercliffe, this evening at 6.10pm to reports a container or shed was ablaze.

Thick plumes of smoke billowing from a fire on Cossey Road in Attercliffe this evening

South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue said it had sent two engines to the scene after receiving numerous calls from members of the public.

This video, which shows the fire raging from close up, was taken by Nori Al-hazmi.

We will attempt to bring you updates as we have more information.