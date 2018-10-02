VIDEO: Elderly woman robbed in own home near Sheffield 

An elderly woman was subjected to a terrifying robbery in her own home.

Two suspects entered a property in Aughton Lane, Aston, and began threatening a woman aged in her 80s before fleeing the scene with her handbag.

Aston. Picture: Google

READ MORE: South Yorkshire man given suspended sentence for beating burglar who broke into family business

READ MORE: Thieves steal 14 cars from Sheffield garage in overnight raid

The pensioner was not injured in the incident, which happened on Monday, October 1, at 1.15pm, but police said she was left “incredibly distressed.”

Detectives are now appealing for any witnesses to come forward.

READ MORE: Men hunted by police over raid in Rotherham

In a statement, South Yorkshire Police said: “Do you live or work in the area? Did you see anything suspicious?

“Please call 101 quoting incident number 381 of 1 October 2018. You can also give information to Crimestoppers anonymously by calling 0800 555 111.”