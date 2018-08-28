VIDEO: Elderly female pedestrian flown to hospital by air ambulance after South Yorkshire road collision

An elderly woman has been taken to hospital by air ambulance after she was involved in a road collision on a main South Yorkshire road.

Images show emergency services including police cars and two ambulances at the scene of the incident on High Street in Bentley, Doncaster.

Emergency services at the scene of a police incident on High Street in Doncaster.

A video shared with the Free Press also shows the air ambulance landing in the grounds of the nearby St Peter's church.

South Yorkshire Police confirmed they were called shortly after 6.30pm to reports of a car accident involving one vehicle and one female pedestrian.

The pedestrian, a woman in her early 70s, was stabilised at the scene and then flow to Northern General Hospital by air ambulance.

They added collision investigation teams were working at the scene and that the road was still closed.

A witness said the car - a Citroen Saxo with L plates on it - had been taped off by police.

They added a family could also be seen in the back of one of the two ambulances which had been sent to the scene.